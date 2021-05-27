By Ritah Kemigisa

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka has suspended physical learning and ordered for online learning following a spike in covid19 infections at the university.

The university has registered eight cases of covid19 with six being students and two administrative staff.

Prof Katunguka says in addition to the confirmed cases, many students have cough and flu and yet many have refused to get tested warning the situation could worsen.

He has now asked all deans and heads of departments to engage students through Open distance and e-learning to avoid physical contact.

He has meanwhile urged all students and staff who present symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home until they fully recover.