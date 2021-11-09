BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Kyambogo University has put UMEME on the spot over constant power outages within campus, something the University managers say have disrupted teaching and learning.

The University has also lost equipment worth hundreds of millions as a result of these power outages.

According to the letter dated October 2, addressed to the managing Director, UMEME, the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka says the University has experienced power outages for the last one month.

The Director of Information Technology at the University, Mr John Okuonzi, says the power destroyed a projector worth Shs25m used for teaching at the Faculty of Special Needs, destroyed about 5 all in one switches worth 36million and a router worth Shs50m among others.

The Communication Manager and Corporate Affairs, Pater Kauju says they have had some technical challenges with the Kireka sub-station interrupting the areas it serves including Kyambogo University but a remedial intervention was made as they work to address the matter fully.