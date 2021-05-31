By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katugunka has directed his staff to stop physical teaching after more than 50 students and 8 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Kyambogo students last week staged a demonstration rejecting online teaching after 8 students were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference at the university this morning, Katunguka said over 50 students are now known to be sick and according to the Director of Kyambogo Medical Center, the figure is likely to go up if physical contact between students and lecturers is not minimized.

He says those who are testing positive have refused to isolate themselves at their hostels and are insisting on reporting to campus hence increasing chances of spreading the virus further.

It is against this background that Katunguka has asked all deans and heads of department to stop physical teaching and immediately on online lectures.

He has also asked the government to open Namboole stadium so that students who test positive are isolated there since the university does not have isolation facilities.