By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo University is at the verge of losing over 407 acres of the land housing the main campus in Kampala District to unscrupulous people after establishing that the file for their land title at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) land office is missing.

This comes at a time when the Kampala District Land Board (KDLB) is claiming ownership of part of the University land dubbed “Kyambogo link land”.

The board yesterday sent two tractors, demolished the chain links that had been put in place by Kyambogo University, started demarcating and grading about two acre of land without the knowledge of the University management.

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka in an interview said that after realising that the KDLB was claiming ownership of part of their land, they sent their lawyers to lodge a caveat on their land only to find their files missing.

He says that their University lawyers lodged the caveat documents to the KCCA land office which is in charge of the University land but the title was not reflected on the land information systems neither was the physical file in the archives of the KCCA land office.

They have now resorted to check for their files from the ministry of land.