By Benjamin Jumbe

Kyambogo University vice chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka is proposing a phased graduation for students who have completed their studies.

This comes as some students who completed their final exams are getting anxious over delays in releasing graduation dates.

Speaking to Kfm, Prof Katunguka says since students in various faculties complete requirements for graduation at different times, the university may consider having them graduating at different times virtually.

He further says the university is set for reopening on the 1st March however calling on students returning to university to ensure they observe the set SOPs to contain spread of COVID 19.

About 20,000 students are expected to report back for studies.