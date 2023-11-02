Kyambogo University has kicked off investigations into the alleged marks for sale and sexual misconduct by some university officials.

Numerous social media reports about some lecturers of the university selling marks to students and allegations of a lecturer who harasses students in exchange for marks have gone viral in the recent past, leaving parents and the general public concerned.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday afternoon, the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka noted that they do not condone any form of misconduct, vowing to investigate the matter.

He thus called upon students and the public with evidence about the allegations to report to the academic registrar and acting university secretary to aid the investigating committee carry out its work smoothly.

“Since these matters are allegations, the university has taken steps and sent out press releases to invite anyone out there with information regarding these two vices to come forward and report to the academic registrar on academic matters and the acting university secretary on issues of sexual misconduct,” said Katunguka.

“We had a meeting with the University Council, these two matters were discussed in greater detail and Council advised that we follow the established university guidelines to handle matters of misconduct,” he added.

Prof. Katunguka says the complainants are not willing to present evidence for further management of the long-lasting allegations, something he believes has made it hard to identify the culprits.