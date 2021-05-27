By Ritah Kemigisa

Students at Kyambogo University have staged a protest against the Open distance and e-learning programme.

This comes after the university leadership said learning has to be done online due to the surging covid19 cases at the university.

The university has since registered eight cases, with six among students and two administrative staff.

Addressing journalists, the students led by their guild president are opposed to online learning arguing that it is not favourable for all learners since many cannot afford data for such learning.

The students are also demanding for the suspension of surcharges on delayed payment of tuition and a semester extension saying they are not well prepared for the final exams due in June.

This is the university minister of Justice and constitutional affairs Dickens Arinda.