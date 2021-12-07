BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Kyambogo University students have devised new tricks of cheating during examinations by hiding answers in their under garments and face coverings.

The Vice chancellor of the University, Prof Eli Katunguka says he has received several reports of female students hiding papers in their knickers.

He says when they attempt to check them, the females allege they are sanitary pads.

He made the revelation while meeting Muslim students to address an issue of a male security officer who unveiled a female students at a checkpoint before accessing the examination room.

Prof Katunguka meanwhile says some of the students are taking advantage of the masks to conceal written material.

He now says the University has deployed female security officers to ensure that students of the same gender are checked everywhere.