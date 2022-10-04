Kyambogo University is in the final stages of recruiting Cuban professors to teach students offering courses that require expertise.

Speaking during his meeting with the Cuban ambassador to Uganda, the Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka said that the university received CVs for 16 professors in 2019.

He says that the process of their recruitment kicked off, but came to a standstill in 2020 when Covid-19 hit the country.

According to Katunguka, the university human resource has singled out 9 full professors and the appointment board is yet to review their qualifications.

He says that the university is set to write to the finance ministry for additional wages to pay the professors, who are slated to earn similar salaries as that paid to Ugandan professors.

He says Uganda does not have enough professors, hence they had to source from Cuba.

The Cuban ambassador to Uganda, Tania Perez Xigues says she was going to consult the embassy and Ministry of Education if the people who applied are still available.