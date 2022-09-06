Kyambogo University has decried the growing number of area residents who are posing as students and attending lectures free of charge.

According to the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, the administration has received complaints from lecturers that some residents attend lectures to attain some knowledge and disappear during examination period because they do not have tuition and are not formerly enrolled as students.

He says that these have put pressure on the already existing limited equipment and space at the institution.

It is against this background that the director of ICT, Dr. John Okuonzi says the university has introduced a system with soft copies of the students’ identity cards which he said will be available to all security personnel manning the gates.

Dr. Okuonzi says that these security officers will be availed with tablets and will be able to identify the students before allowing them access to the university premises.

He adds that the students shall also be required to provide their registration numbers at the gate.