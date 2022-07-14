By Juliet Nalwooga

The Vice Chancellor Kyambogo University Professor Eli Katunguka has revealed that the institution’s state of art science infrastructure lack professional technicians to handle and manage them.

He was this morning receiving the minister Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero who has been on a fact finding visit of existing infrastructure, research and human resource capacity.

Katunguka said they have reached out to government to have this sorted out through an increase of the wage bill in vain.

In its quest to boost science education, govt allocated Shs 1bn to Kyambogo University this financial year to promote research in science and technology.