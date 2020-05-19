Police in Kyankwazi District is investigating circumstances under which a man was murdered by his colleague over charcoal money.

The body of a one Farouk Kassadda was yesterday discovered abandoned next to his workplace at Kiryowa village, Natwole parish in Kyankwazi District.

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, a team of police officers headed by the District CID officer recovered exhibits of hoe and panga at the scene.

A postmortem report established the cause of death to be excessive bleeding due to deep cut wounds on the head.

In the meantime, police are hunting for his colleague a one Ssenfunka, the prime suspect. According to the preliminary investigation, the two failed to agree on who to take the lions share after the sale of the charcoal.

The case was reportedly first brought to the attention of police by a one Joseph Bwanika, 34, a resident from the same area at Ntwetwe police station.