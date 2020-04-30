Kyotera county legislator has handed over the Shs20m to the district task force with a call for affirmative action in the fight against coronavirus.

Haruna Kasolo, also the minister for microfinance says that the fight against the virus needs affirmative action since the districts near the borders are at high risk and the recently reported cases are imported from the neighbouring countries.

Kasolo says that districts like Kyotera and Rakai need special arrangements and measures in the fight against COVID-19 since people living in this district are highly exposed to the virus and they get in contact with the truck drivers.

He has asked his colleagues to also come up quickly and hand over this money to the district COVID-19 task force in their areas so that they can scale up the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, Kalisizo Rotary club has also donated soap, face masks, and modern handwashing facilities worth Shs15m.

Kalisizo Rotary club governor, Rotarian Fred Ssendi says that they decided to join the task force in the fight against the virus because the fight requires concerted efforts.

Kyotera District health officer thanked them for the donations saying that the challenge of truck drivers and activities at Mutukula border post need to be addressed before the situation worsens.