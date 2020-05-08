By Shamim Nateebwa

Medical Lab technicians are asking the government to recognize their role in the fight against Covid-19.

According to Executive member of Uganda medical lab technicians Eric Oketch, lab technicians are a key component of a country’s health system, because they facilitate disease diagnosis, prevention, surveillance, treatment monitoring and outbreak investigations but have not been mentioned anywhere in the president’s addresses.

He adds that during this COVID-19 pandemic, medical lab technicians are risking their lives since they are the primary contact of samples taken from patients and its high time the public and the government truly understood and appreciated their work.

The president in his 13 addresses on Covid-19 has thanked health workers for what he called a wonderful job in treating the 55 recovered patients and even asked parliament to consider raising their salaries.