By Juliet Nalwooga



Labor export companies under their umbrella body the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agency (UAERA) have been urged to offer psychosocial support to clients affected by the temporary travel ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates due to a surge in Covid 19 Omicron variant cases in particular.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities this week announced suspension of all air transport services with inbound and transit passengers to Dubai from any point in Uganda with immediate effect until further notice.

This restriction is also applicable to all arriving and transiting passengers from other countries who have been in Uganda within fourteen days prior to their entry into Dubai.

The Executive director UERA Enid Nambuya says affected people should be supported on how best to cope with the changes since a lot of money and time was spent by many travelers to secure the flights.