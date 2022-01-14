By Ritah Kemigisa

The leaders of the Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association have called off their strike and have asked members to return to work starting January 15th.

Addressing journalists today, the associate vice president Patrick Wabuyi says the decision follows assurances from the Ministry of Public Service that their grievances would be resolved within one month.

The laboratory professionals last year in December went on strike demanding for among others, salary increment and recognition by the government for their services rendered in the health sector.

They decried the minimal pay of shs 1.2 million which is given to diploma holders even after advancing their studies to attain degrees and PHDs.

The ministry earlier informed the lab technicians that they had registered progress in harmonizing Salary Scales of health workers.