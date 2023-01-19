A new survey on the social-economic profile of detainees and grounds for their incarceration has revealed that most inmates have basic or no education and are held for years without trial over petty offenses like theft.

While presenting the report findings in Kampala, consultant and lead researcher, Josephine Kankunda noted that 37% of the inmates they interviewed had never attained any formal education and 39% had only managed to attain a Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) certificate.

They also established that 34% of the inmates interviewed were apprehended over theft.

Meanwhile, as she launched the report findings, Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission vowed to ensure his team delivers on their mandate to protect basic rights for all people.

The survey conducted between September and December 2021 was funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation with the Legal Aid services Providers’ Network (LASPNET) as an implementing partner.