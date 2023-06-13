Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud from Tanzania has been re-elected president of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights for the second and final term of two years.

This was during the opening of the Pan-African Judicial Organ’s 69th Ordinary Session on Monday.

At the same session, Honourable Justice Sacko Modibo from Mali was elected Vice President of the Court.

Expressing her gratitude, Justice Aboud thanked her colleagues for the unanimous re-election and the confidence they have shown in her leadership, promising to continue serving diligently

Meanwhile, the African Court is today set to deliver nine decisions.

During the Session, the Judges will convene a three-day retreat on 14th-16th June in Dodoma, Tanzania’s new capital, to enhance the court’s effectiveness and improve the protection of human rights across the continent.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud is a national of Tanzania. She was elected as Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in July 2018. She holds a Master of Laws (Malta) and a Bachelor of Laws (University of Dar es Salaam).

She was re-elected for a second and final term of six years at the 34th African Union Heads of State and Government ordinary summit in February 2021.

On the other hand, Hon. Justice Sacko Modibo is a citizen of the Republic of Mali. He was elected judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in February 2021, for a six-year term. He holds a master’s degree in law from the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences (Mali) and four other university degrees in law obtained at the Ahmed Baba University (Mali), the Jean Moulin 3 University (France), and the Nice Sophia Antipolis University (France). Two weeks ago, Justice Modibo was two weeks ago appointed Judge of Supreme Court of Mali.