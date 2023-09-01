By Antonio Kalyango & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The city mortuary near Mulago National Referral Hospital is still stuck with one of the bodies of victims of the August 2 boat accident on Lake Victoria.

The unidentified body is of a female adult, one of those who perished in the tragedy. At least 16 people are believed to have perished in the accident that occurred near Nsazi Island in Mukono District.

The vessel, which was travelling from Kalangala District to Kasenyi landing site near Entebbe, Wakiso District ,was reportedly overloaded . It had an estimated 25 passengers, but only nine survived. Read more