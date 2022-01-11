By Ruth Anderah

The Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Byenkya has this morning been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with abuse of office and obstruction of a search.

Byenkya has appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and denied the charges.

She is jointly charged with 3 police officers attached to Uganda Land Commission office.

The three Police Constables are Richard Anywar, Titus Wamono and Edward Turyatunga.

Prosecution instituted by the Inspectorate of Government states that the 4 suspects on January 4th 2022 in total disregard to the interests of government, obstructed investigators from the IGG from carrying out a lawful search in the land commission office.

Nyakaisiki is under investigation by the IGG on corruption related incidents reported at the Uganda Land Commission.