The land wrangles between the family of the late Ham Mukasa and Uganda Christian University have returned.

The row over the 649 acre piece of land had gone silent after the death of the death of George Kasedde Mukasa in 2018, who was the only remaining son of the late Ham Mukasa.

Speaking to KFM, the family lawyer Peter Muliira said that they are to drag individuals involved in the matter.

This was also, after the appointment of new administrators for the Ham Mukasa estate; Kasedde Peter, Dr Ham Mukasa Muliira, Nabeeta Betty and Kabiswa Colin who are all grandchildren of the late Ham Mukasa.

The Ham Mukasa family says the church and Bishop Tucker Theological College were only offered a 99 year lease, singed in 1927 due to expire in 2026.

The Church of Uganda and Uganda Christian University have maintained that the land was donated to them by the late Ham Mukasa in 1921.

UCU Holdings manager Livingstone Mutyaba said that they are ready to ready for court, on anyone will challenge their ownership.