A Landlord in Kaliro district has been fined Sh1.2 million for dumping human waste in his tenant’s room for failure to pay rent.

Wilson Namusosa, 38, a resident of Nzirakaindini village in Nansololo sub-county was found guilty by the village court presided over by the area LC1 Chairman, Grace Basembeza.

Basembeza said the culprit mixed human waste with water and poured it inside the tenant’s room, accusing him of not paying rent for several months.

Basembeza said the tenant reported the matter to him and he convened a village court which resolved to fine the culprit Shs1.2 million to enable the tenant buy new property including beddings, furniture, and cooking ware.