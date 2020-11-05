The National Physical Planning Board has revealed implementation plans of the Physical Planning Amendment Act 2020.

Addressing journalists in Kampala this afternoon, Amanda Ngabirano, the Board’s Chairperson revealed that they liaised with the chief Justice office to ensure that cases regarding the law are expeditiously handled.

According to the law, anyone found littering rubbish, or failing to beautify their premises stands to pay a fine of two million shs or imprisonment for one year, or both.

Ngabirano says land lords are to be given a notice letter, after which they have two weeks to comply.

She says they are currently handling about 8 cases.

The board is mandated to order demolition of any building constructed in contravention of Physical Planning and building standards.