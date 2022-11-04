The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has planned over the 5-year period to spend an estimated Shs15,152.55 billion on infrastructure development in all urban centers across the country.

Of this, partners and government of Uganda contributions shall constitute 49% and 51% respectively.

Ms. Dorcas Okalanyi, the permanent secretary of the lands ministry says the plan aims to attain inclusive, productive, and livable urban areas for socio-economic transformation.

She says after the five-year period, they intend to support the reduction of housing deficit in the country and enhanced economic infrastructure in urban areas through the USMID programme.

Others are increasing efficiency in solid waste collection and more coverage of urban green spaces as well as increasing the percentage of surveyed and titled land from 30 to 50 percent.

The ministry plans to reduce land-related conflicts by 30 percent, increase government revenue generation by 30 percent and improve efficiency and effectiveness in the land acquisition process by 50 percent.