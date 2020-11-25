By Benjamin Jumbe

3 children have been killed by landslides in Kasese district.

The incident happened in Kinyamagana village, Bwensumbu subcounty in Kasese district last evening following heavy rains.

The Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita told KFM that the 3 children born to Thembo Subulire and Erinora Tembo met their death when a heavy storm washed their house away.

She identifies the deceased as Geofrey Mbusa 17years, Precious Tungu 8 years and 3-year-old Lordric Kiiza.

The family together with other affected community members had by last evening sought shelter at Kinyamagana Full Gospel Church with the bodies of the deceased.