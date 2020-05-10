Three people have been killed by landslides while several others have been injured in Kween district.

The landslides occurred in Kongta village in Tuikat Sub County after Rivers Sundet and Kere burst their banks following a heavy down pour yesterday.

The Sipi region police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang has identified the deceased as 22 year old Risper Chemutai and her two children; 4 year old Enock Cherotich and 2 year old Nemayah Chelangat.

Chesang has now appealed top people leaving upper belt of kween and near water bodies to vacate.