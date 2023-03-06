By Bill Oketch

Lango cultural institution, Tekwaro Lango has backed government efforts to fight homosexuality, describing the practice as an “abnormal lifestyle choice”.

In a press statement, Dr. Moses Michael Odongo Okune, the Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, urges the people of Lango to reject such practice with the contempt it deserves.

Dozens of cultural leaders from the Lango sub-region met at Dr. Odongo’s home in Lira City’s East Division and agreed to Tekwaro Lango’s position on a wide range of issues, including the rejection of homosexuality.

Cultural leaders also agreed to work with the government to weed out corruption and champion the fight against domestic violence.

This comes after the government on Friday last week, gazetted the Anti-gay Bill which seeks to criminalise homosexuality as well as its promotion and financing, amid a storm over the country’s position on the vice.