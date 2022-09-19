Lango leaders have asked the government to improve the quality of education in their region to enable the future generation have a bright future.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) coordinator in the region Patrick Jaramogi, said out of 100 pupils who register for primary, only 39 complete P7.

He said due to poverty and social factors, many girls drop out of school which has resulted into high rates of early pregnancies and child marriages in Lango sub-region.

Jaramogi added that education in Lango has become a luxury where only the children of the well can afford to go to school which he says is unfair since every child has a right to education.

He asked the government to carry out research and identify the factors pushing children away from school and resolve them.