By Bill Oketch | Monitor

Voters from Lango Sub-region are demanding that more than 300 Members of Parliament (MPs) exit the August House to cut on public expenditure.

They say the Parliament in its current size comprising 557 MPs, has become a huge economic burden to the people of Uganda. In their quest for political and constitutional reforms, the voters suggest that each district should only send two MPs; one male and one female.

They say most women are now empowered and can compete with men at all levels of politics. Also, they demand open competition for political positions, including youth, elderly, workers and persons with disabilities. Read more