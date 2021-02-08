

By Benjamin Jumbe

Human rights activists have expressed disappointment with government for failure to account for some missing Ugandans.

It comes days after the minister of internal affairs in his statement to parliament noted that investigations are currently ongoing to trace 31 people out of the 44 cases registered.

He told legislators that 13 cases had so far been handled admitting that the majority were not kidnaps as alleged but rather were arrested lawfully.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director of Legal Aid Service Providers Network Sylvia Namubiru said it was embarrassing that government cannot account for people taken by its security agencies.

She says this among other things points to gaps in security and lack of coordination therein hence the need to address these issues and guarantee all Ugandans security as mandated by the constitution.