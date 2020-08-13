

By Benjamin Jumbe

The legal Aid Service Providers Network has expressed skepticism about the return of Local Defence Unit personnel.

This comes shortly after the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces announced that the auxiliary force is to resume operations, working only at night in support of the Police force to curb criminal activities.

Speaking to KFM, the Network’s executive director Sylvia Namubiru says given the limited time they have been trained, they should have been returned through a pilot in selected areas.

She further challenges government moving forward to consider facilitating the police which is mandated to secure Ugandans and their property rather than spending money on outfits like the LDU with a military background.