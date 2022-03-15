By Juliet Nalwooga

Police say they have arrested the last Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel commander for the Kampala region on their most wanted list.

While addressing journalists at their headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the suspect, Abdallah Musa Kabanda a.k.a, Mogo was apprehended by a joint team from the CMI and Counter Terrorism units.

After his arrest from Wakiso District, police reportedly recovered a rifle with 9 ammunition, 11 cell phones, 3 simcards, shs500,000 and a Bajaj motorcycle from his homes in Katooke and Gimbo villages.

Police say the suspect who subscribes to the Al shabab terror group, was first arrested in 2010 bomb attacks in Kampala which killed about 74 people and released on bail in 2020.