By Ritah Kemigisa and Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament will today conclude the oath-taking ceremony of members for the 11th parliament.

On Wednesday, a total of 133 MPS were sworn to put the number of MPS who have taken oath so far to 398.

The last day of the four-day event will see 131 MPS take oath today.

After all the members have taken the oath, they again meet next week on May 24th to elect their speaker and deputy speaker.

A number of MPS took oath on Wednesday and one of those was-Sheema District woman Mp Rosemary Nyakikongoro who has committed to working on pushing for the improvement of household incomes for her constituents.

Nyakikongoro says with improved income, members of the public are able to access a number of services to improve their wellbeing.

Among those expected to take oath today is the former deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya of Omoro county.

The 11th parliament will have 529 Members much more than 426 in the 10th parliament.