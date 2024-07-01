The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) has revealed that last minute handling of the budget will only favor Members of Parliament who handle appropriation of funds.

This comes days after president Museveni declined to assent to the Appropriations Bill, sending it back to parliament for reconsideration, demanding that the Shs 750bn that had been reallocated from government priorities be reinstated.

Julius Mukunda, the executive director CSBAG says this last minute budget decisions are bad since they are not planned and scrutinised properly.

This, he says, leaves a gap that corrupt MPs can exploit to their advantage.

He however says it is also an opportunity for MPs to scrape off unnecessary appropriations in the budget like Chief Justice and Principal Judge rent fee payment amounting to Shs450 million and cultural head’s allowances amounting to Shs 30 billion.