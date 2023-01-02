By Jane Nafula
Scores of families were overcome with grief yesterday after nine people were reported to have suffocated following a stampede at a tiny exit of an entertainment centre at Freedom City Mall, on Entebbe Road in Kampala.
Witnesses we talked to said trouble started when thousands of revellers were suddenly stopped from getting out to have a glimpse at the fireworks display used to ring in 2023.
Many people thronged the Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary as early as 4am to either confirm or allay their fears. Most of them had hours before waved their kin goodbye safe in the knowledge that a musical fete organised by Abitex Promotions and Emma Promotions at Freedom City—dubbed Party after Party—would present few or no problems. Read more