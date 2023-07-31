The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has advised school heads, parents, and candidates who intend to sit for the 2023 exams to ensure they register by close of business today July 31, 2023, or miss out.

UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule says the window for late registration of candidates for the 2023 PLE, UCE and UACE Examinations closes at midnight after the normal registration ended on 7th June.

She adds that there will be no other opportunity to register 2023 candidates, asking all responsible stakeholders to ensure that no learner is left out.

According to the draft timetables, candidates are set to sit for the 2023 examinations beginning in October with the Uganda Certificate of Education set.