Pearl Dairy Farm Limited, the producers of Lato milk has donated Shs345 million towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Government has since launched a covid-19 response fund which among other things seeks to collect money and relief items from well-wishers to support it in its efforts to fight the deadly pandemic.

Currently, Uganda has 53 confirmed cases of the virus of whom three patients have been discharged on Saturday and more 15 are to be discharged on Easter Monday.

Several individuals, companies have so far contributed towards the Nobel cause, the latest being Pearl dairy ltd, the producers of lato Milk.

Pearl Dairy Head of Sales, Nirav Patel says they have donated 41,200 litres of liquid milk worth shs 225 million to the Prime Minister office and shs 120 million to the Indian Association of

Uganda.

Patel says they are equally concerned about the well being of Ugandans during this crisis adding that milk is a nutritious drink which is essential for both healthy people and those already infected with COVID 19 because it helps strengthen the body’s immune system.