By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Action Plan on Plastics Pollution for Uganda is in the offing.

The National Action plan is being developed by the National Environment Management Authority in partnership with other stakeholders to address the growing environmental problem of plastics polluting the environment

Speaking to Kfm, the NEMA senior public relations officer Tony Acidre says the plan comes in handy to address the challenge of Lack of conclusive national data on plastics and the absence of an adequate framework to manage plastics both on land and in aquatic ecosystems.

He further says it will help facilitate behavior and mindset change in the way plastics are handled through education and communication.

Statistics from the environmentalists show that about only 40 % of plastic waste in urban centres is collected, with the rest ending up in the food chain.