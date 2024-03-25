By Precious Delilah | Monitor

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned threats allegedly directed against Dr Jim Spire Ssentongo and a group of social media activists who have been demanding accountability from leaders in Parliament.

The lawyers in a statement released at the weekend tasked the relevant authorities to investigate the source of the said threats.

“…We, therefore, condemn the threats and intimidation to silence citizens’ urge for accountability of the holders of public offices. We call for a swift investigation of the threats made and the bringing to book of the perpetrators,” read in part the ULS statement signed off by president Bernard Oundo issued at the weekend. Read more