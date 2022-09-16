The nine-member team that makes up the new leadership of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has been sworn in today, Thursday, September 16.

The chair of the ULS Electoral Commission, George Omunyokol has commended the over 2000 member ULS team for the discipline they exhibited during the campaigns and grand election that took place on September 10th in Entebbe.

Omunyokol has also expressed gratitude to the security agencies that offered them security during the whole process.

He has meanwhile commended the lawyers who participated in the election for their enthusiasm and passion to serve the public.

The new ULS leadership is now formally headed by outgoing East Africa Law president Bernard Oundo as president and he takes over from Pheona Wall who once deputised ex-ULS president Peter Kinobe before she took oath as president herself.