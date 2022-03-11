By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned the latest directive by President Museveni on land eviction.

The President in a February 28 letter to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja banned all land evictions in the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective district security committees.

He further directed the Chief Justice to prevail upon judges and magistrates who violate the constitution by illegally evicting people in collusion with land grabbers.

However, speaking to KFM the society president Pheona Wall says fronting the district security committee to scrutinize orders, is an abuse of court orders.

Wall says the Judiciary and rulings of courts of law should not be interfered with, warning that people will lose faith in the system.