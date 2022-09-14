The president of Uganda Law Society (ULS), Bernard Oundo has vowed to ensure that civic space under rule of law is fully secured.

Speaking during a multi-stakeholders dialogue on the right to freedom of Association for Civil Society Organisations in Uganda held in Kampala, Oundo expressed concern over the fate of civil society actors operating in uncertainty of their future as the deadline for the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) to wind down its operations in Uganda draws closer.

The facility that funds over 60 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has until December 2022 to wind up operation in Uganda following a move by President Yoweri Museveni to suspend it for operating a multi-billion donor fund without government representation.

DGF has since revealed that they look forward to having a government representative on their board and steering committee.

Oundo now tells KFM that as the law society, they shall continue engaging core stakeholders to ensure that government in its actions remains accountable and strictly adhering to the legal and regulatory framework, along with other stakeholders.