Ugandans who violate privacy of others, or smudge their reputation, online will not be eligible to hold public office or stand for election, if convicted under provisions of a proposed law tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Titled The Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the object of the Bill tabled by Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko, is to “enhance the provisions on unauthorised access to information or data; to prohibit the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorisation from a parent or guardian; [and] to prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hate speech”.

https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/law-to-tighten-social-media-use-in-offing-3885758