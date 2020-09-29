City lawyer Steven Kalali has dragged the Electoral Commission to court over allegations of forging his signature on a document in which it allows prisoners to participate in voting in 2026 elections but not in 2021 as earlier ordered by court.

In June 2020, High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe Ssali ordered the Electoral Commission to put in place mechanisms to ensure that Ugandans in the diaspora and the inmates above 18 years can participate in the 2021 general elections.

Justice Mugambe made the order following a petition filed by Kalali who argued that the exclusion of prisoners and Ugandans in the diaspora from voting for over 20 years since the constitution was promulgated tantamounted to discrimination and segregation.

In his petition, Kalali demanded that each of the prisons in Uganda be declared a registration and polling center ahead of the 2021 general elections, to which the judge agreed and accordingly issued orders to that effect.

However, days later, the Electoral Commission through its lawyers led by Hamidu Lugoloobi and Eric Sabiiti filed an application for review saying that it did not have funds to comply with the court order.

The Commission also argued that it had closed the National Voters Register and had limited time to the elections alongside the challenges of COVID-19 lockdown which stops them from complying effectively with the court orders.

As a result, a consent order dated July 20th 2020 was endorsed by High Court Judge Esta Nambayo.

The endorsed order indicated that Kalali and his lawyers had conceded to the application by the Electoral Commission and therefore agreed that the prisoners and Ugandans in the diaspora can vote in 2026 elections.

Now, in his fresh application before the High Court Civil Division, Kalali wants court to set aside the consent order in question.