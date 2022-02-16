By Ruth Anderah

Court of Appeal Justice Christopher Madrama has set February 22nd, to hear an application filed by Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi seeking to stay execution of all orders issued by High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana against him.

They include an order issued yesterday directing Mabirizi’s arrest and being detained 18 months for contempt of court.

Sekaana and Mabirizi have had a face-off since 2019 when the latter took on his official twitter and Facebook accounts to castigate the judge to recuse himself from a number of cases he has filed .

Mabirizi would go on to label Sekaana as being incompetent, biased, and not fit to be a judge.

However last month, Sekaana fined Mabirizi to a tune of shs 300m after finding him in contempt of court when he attacked his fellow judge Phillip Odoki for dismissing a case in relation to Capital Market Authorities and MTN.

Sekaana then issued an order gaging Mabirizi to attack judicial officers.

Mabirizi is however challenging Ssekaana’s order saying no man can be a judge in his own cause.

Mabirizi says that Ssekaana, having been clearly stated by the Attorney General as the person he allegedly abused/insulted, could not sit in the case, the same way Judge Phillip Odoki didn’t sit in the case where it was alleged that he had been abused.