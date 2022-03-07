By Ruth Anderah

Controversial Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has asked the Court to order the Prison Service at Kitalya Government Prison to provide him with a computer and Internet.

Mabirizi had today appeared before Grade one Magistrate Sanula Nambozo after being summoned to answer charges related to offensive Communication.

However, Mabirizi did not plead to the said charges since he filed both at the same Court and High Court Criminal division challenging the said Charges against him.

He informed the Magistrate that he is not an ordinary suspect since he represents himself, and thus needed the said to facilitate him in working on his defense .

Mabirizi has promised not to misuse the said items once provided to him adding that Prison authorities can limit his internet use including on his social media if there is any fear of him abusing the said Privileges.

He further asked Court to issue a production warrant for him on his next appearance in fear that he may be not be physically produced in Court but presented via Zoom, which he says will not allow him to efficiently represent himself.

The Magistrate has further remanded him and set March 15th 2022 to consult Kitalya Prison whether it can avail him with a Computer and Internet.

A fellow Lawyer Richard Rutaro Muhirwe instituted a private prosecution against Mabirizi on three counts of Offensive Communication, Liable and Offenses prejudicial to Judicial Proceedings.

These said offenses are in relation to Mabirizi’s attack on Judges and Mabirizi is already serving an 18 Month Jail Sentence handed to him by justice Musa Ssekaana for defying a contempt of order ruling by continuing to abuse him and other judges via his social media Page.