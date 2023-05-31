Kampala Metropolitan Police South (KMP South) and Kajjansi Police Division are investigating a tragic incident of murder by shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police say the incident took place at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo in Wakiso district.

The victim has been identified as Mukisa Ronnie, a 45-year-old lawyer working wtih IBC Advocates and a resident of Kitiko Birongo in Ndejje division, Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso district.

It is alleged that last night at 11 pm after parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy registration number UBJ 006K, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate and that it was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion.

Statements from eyewitnesses have indicated that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head.

The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown.

“According to the preliminary information received, Mr. Mukisa would often return home late. However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 23:00hrs,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyeaigyire said in a statement.

Kajansi Police Station has since recovered four projectiles and cartridges.

Owoyeaigyire says inquiries to gather further information and establish the motive behind this crime are on.