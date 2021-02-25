By Ruth Anderah

A lawyer from Lukwago and Co Advocates Ukasha Ssekajja has sworn an affidavit in support of the application filed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi seeking to withdraw his presidential election petition challenging President Museveni’s victory.

Lukwago and Co Advocates is one of the firms hired by the National Unity Platform leader to handle his petition filed on February 1st.

In his affidavit filed at the Supreme Court last evening, Ssekajja states that they filed applications for the amendment of the petition and application for extension of time within which to bring more evidence to support their client’s case but all were disallowed and as such their client finds it inadvisable to proceed with the petition without evidence and therefore instructed them to withdraw it.

Ssekajja also contends that he and other lawyers on the team representing Kyagulanyi have interviewed him and confirmed that his decision to withdraw the petition has not been influenced by any corrupt bargain or any consideration from either Museveni, Electoral Commission or Attorney General who are the respondents in his petition.

Ssekajja’s affidavit comes after the Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo advised parties on the procedures followed for withdrawal of a presidential election petition.

The Chief Justice guided that Kyagulanyi’s application to withdraw the petition has to be accompanied by his affidavit explaining why he wants to withdraw the petition, and another by his lawyer stating that he has not been influenced by any factor.

And thereafter a copy of the withdrawal notice will be pinned on the Supreme court notice board and the court Registrar will cause it to be published in the Uganda gazette.

Once the notice is out in the Uganda gazette, the parties will be notified on when to hear the application seeking leave to withdraw the presidential petition.