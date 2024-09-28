Isaac Ssemakadde, a human rights lawyer, has been elected the new president of the Uganda Law Society. Ssemakadde won the elections with 2,101 votes, defeating his opponent Isaac Atukunda, who scored 920 votes.

The elections, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Saturday, attracted numerous lawyers, including state attorneys from the Attorney General’s Chambers, attorneys from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and senior advocates.

Ssemakadde succeeds outgoing president Bernard Oundo.