By Ruth Anderah

Lawyers representing the jailed 32 NUP youths have asked the General Court Martial to avail them with findings of a medical examiner in respect of a one Muhydin Kakooza whom court ordered that his sanity should be ascertained .

George Musisi Wamala and Abdullah Kiwanuka contend that they need to know their client’s fate and whether he is sane and fit to stand trial.

The Court Martial chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti issued an order for prison authorities to take Kakooza to a mental examiner after the suspect angrily protested his long detention without trial.

Yesterday, the chairman’s order was respected and prison authorities reported to court that Kakooza had been taken to a mental examiner.

This has caused the hearing of the case to flop for the second time because Kakooza and another suspect Livingstone Katushabe are reportedly unwell.

The 2 defence lawyers have now gone a head to apply for bail on behalf of their clients saying they have taken long on remand, yet prosecution is not about to commence with their trial.

The bail application hearing has been fixed for 29th March.